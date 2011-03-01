Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2020, 09:55:17 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍 (Read 491 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 985
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:54:22 PM »
ABOUT TIME THE CHEEKY FUCKING COCKNEY CAAAAAANTS 👍😜😜😜👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 401
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:41 PM »
About time they stopped using fake PCR data to count cases.
Up to 9 out of 10 positive tests could be false positives.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 346
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:18:46 PM »
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 025
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:24:18 PM »
Gutted, was supposed to be out with some mates down there Saturday
Guess we'll be relocating the jolly to somewhere not too far away
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 771
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 03:55:41 PM
About time they stopped using fake PCR data to count cases.
Up to 9 out of 10 positive tests could be false positives.
6 out of 7 dwarfs aren't happy
Logged
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 218
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:39:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:54:22 PM
ABOUT TIME THE CHEEKY FUCKING COCKNEY CAAAAAANTS 👍😜😜😜👍
coming from a wannabe cockney
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 038
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:06 PM »
This is most likely why..
Not the bullshit images from Sky Tv..
Of course its empty at 8.00am in the morning when they filmed there..
Murdocks Lie Machine working overtime AGAIN..
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 13 414
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:52 PM »
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.
Decent tits.
Logged
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 512
Duckyfuzz
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.
Decent tits.
Good work
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 568
WLM
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:38 PM »
I went down to London last weekend bit of shopping a lot of on the on the piss.
Wasn't particularly busy. In fact the shops and pubs were the quietest I've ever seen for any time of the year. Went to the casino on Saturday night. Which was the busiest. Probably to do with their extremely laid back approach to the drink served with substantial meal rulel
Logged
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 985
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.
Decent tits.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
headset
Offline
Posts: 806
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:20:31 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.
Decent tits.
Fine spot and and a fine pair as u rightly point out.......
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 041
Superstar
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:07:59 AM »
What they taking pictures of ?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 410
TRUMP 2020
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:22:52 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 07:07:59 AM
What they taking pictures of ?
The "D man" doing a demo of the latest Harmar Pinnacle stairlift
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 410
TRUMP 2020
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:00:03 AM »
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 346
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:47:55 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:00:03 AM
FFS!!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 302
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:58:10 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:00:03 AM
They've just been smoking cigars for too long.
Logged
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 302
Re: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:26:42 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 08:00:03 AM
Haha he believes anything to suit his agenda. Its a photo from 2019.
"The same photo appears in an article about Bells Palsy here which, according to the website, was last updated on Nov. 20, 2019."
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...