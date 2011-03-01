Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: LONDON IN TIER 3 👍👍👍  (Read 422 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 985

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 03:54:22 PM »
ABOUT TIME THE CHEEKY FUCKING COCKNEY CAAAAAANTS  👍😜😜😜👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 401


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:55:41 PM »
About time they stopped using fake PCR data to count cases.

Up to 9 out of 10 positive tests could be false positives.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
Posts: 6 337


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:18:46 PM »
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 025


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:24:18 PM »
Gutted, was supposed to be out with some mates down there Saturday  lost  Guess we'll be relocating the jolly to somewhere not too far away  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 771



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:55:41 PM
About time they stopped using fake PCR data to count cases.

Up to 9 out of 10 positive tests could be false positives.


6 out of 7 dwarfs aren't happy
V6
Posts: 2 218


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:54:22 PM
ABOUT TIME THE CHEEKY FUCKING COCKNEY CAAAAAANTS  👍😜😜😜👍

 :alf:

coming from a wannabe cockney  :nige: :nige:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 038


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 PM »




This is most likely why..

Not the bullshit images from Sky Tv..

Of course its empty at 8.00am in the morning when they filmed there..

Murdocks Lie Machine working overtime AGAIN..
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 13 414


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:45:52 PM »
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.


Decent tits.



 
Goldby, get back here and fuckin ban me ye cunt.
King of the North
Posts: 1 512


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.


Decent tits.



 


Good work


 :like:
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 568


WLM


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:56:38 PM »
I went down to London last weekend bit of shopping a lot of on the on the piss.   

Wasn't particularly busy.  In fact the shops and pubs were the quietest I've ever seen for any time of the year.  Went to the casino on Saturday night.  Which was the busiest.  Probably to do with their extremely laid back approach to the drink served with substantial meal rulel
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 985

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.


Decent tits.



 

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
headset
Posts: 806


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:20:31 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:45:52 PM
Second pic. Right hand side. Half way down. Pink top.


Decent tits.



 


Fine spot and and a fine pair as u rightly point out....... :like:
Minge
Posts: 10 040

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:07:59 AM »
What they taking pictures of ?
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 410


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:22:52 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:07:59 AM
What they taking pictures of ?




The  "D man" doing a demo of the latest Harmar Pinnacle stairlift  :stairlift:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 410


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:00:03 AM »

