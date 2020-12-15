Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2020, 06:34:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hey Village!  (Read 222 times)
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 101


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:38:16 PM »
...leave some space on the board for other cunts to post will ya, you busy cunt 👍
Logged
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 299


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:39:03 PM »
 mick
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 337


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:45:49 PM »
Leave the poor lad alone..........he's all excited cos he's won some booze on a bonus ball 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 299


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:48:32 PM »
Is that why hes started 8 out of the top 10 posts on here ? 
Logged
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 101


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:49:53 PM »
Can't wait to see a photo of the dopey cunts tea 👍
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 337


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:50:12 PM »



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:40:11 PM by Bernie » Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 806


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:30:11 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:50:12 PM







 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 