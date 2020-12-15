ZmB

Offline



Posts: 101





Posts: 101 Hey Village! « on: Yesterday at 12:38:16 PM » ...leave some space on the board for other cunts to post will ya, you busy cunt 👍 Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 6 337





Posts: 6 337 Re: Hey Village! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:45:49 PM » Leave the poor lad alone..........he's all excited cos he's won some booze on a bonus ball Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 299





Posts: 299 Re: Hey Village! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:48:32 PM » Is that why hes started 8 out of the top 10 posts on here ? Logged

ZmB

Offline



Posts: 101





Posts: 101 Re: Hey Village! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:49:53 PM » Can't wait to see a photo of the dopey cunts tea 👍 Logged