Pigeon droppings

Question about the film "The Rock" « on: Today at 11:02:02 AM »



Stitting and watching it (again) on sky right now......



In one of the opening scenes, Connory rolls through the bursts of flame, and past the spinning cogs in order to allow the special forces to gain entry. He then opens a locked door and barks "WELCOME TO THE ROCK"!



......So my question is.......



Why would he have to memorise the sequence of flame/cogs when he could have just opened the door during his escape?

Re: Question about the film "The Rock" « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:07:24 PM » Hmmm maybe the door can only be unlocked/open from 1 side??...

Dad's Army has a similar storyline when they are trapped in the water pump station.....



nekder365

Re: Question about the film "The Rock" « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:25 PM »



Which side of the door needed unlocking? Which side would Connery have been during his escape? Nedker......think about your statement!

Re: Question about the film "The Rock" « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:53 PM » Try this then......



"When he was in it before it was a prison so the door was locked from the outside to stop people getting out.



Now it's a tourist attraction, so they need to stop unwanted people getting in... the door is now locked from the inside."........... Logged Sold down the river

Re: Question about the film "The Rock" « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:37 PM » As a veteran of Alcatraz,a knnoww,was only 2 hrs 20 yrs ago,guided tour head phones on an that carry on,but it is true..

Sean Connery was a cunt.🤔



Bob_Ender

Re: Question about the film "The Rock" « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:44 PM »



So I cant imagine anyone at all being classed as someone wanting to break in while it was a prison, and even after it was made a tourist attraction, I think I'd also suggest no one would attempt to even reach the island!



So like I said......why didn't he just open the door and walk through!



Also as a veteran of the island, and a viewer of numerous documentaries about the place, there are huge signs as you approach the island, from its prison days, warning you not to venture any closer, or you will be shot!

So I cant imagine anyone at all being classed as someone wanting to break in while it was a prison, and even after it was made a tourist attraction, I think I'd also suggest no one would attempt to even reach the island!

So like I said......why didn't he just open the door and walk through!