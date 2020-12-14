Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 14, 2020
Question about the film "The Rock"
Today at 11:02:02 AM
.....yes that old classic.

Stitting and watching it (again) on sky right now......

In one of the opening scenes, Connory rolls through the bursts of flame, and past the spinning cogs in order to allow the special forces to gain entry. He then opens a locked door and barks "WELCOME TO THE ROCK"!

......So my question is.......

Why would he have to memorise the sequence of flame/cogs when he could have just opened the door during his escape?   mcl
nekder365
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:07:24 PM
Hmmm maybe the door can only be unlocked/open from 1 side??...

 Dad's Army has a similar storyline when they are trapped in the water pump station.....
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Minge
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:51 PM
Coz he was a thick scotch cunt , simple as that
Pigeon droppings
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:25 PM
Nedker......think about your statement!

Which side of the door needed unlocking?  Which side would Connery have been during his escape? :alf:
nekder365
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:53 PM
Try this then......

"When he was in it before it was a prison so the door was locked from the outside to stop people getting out.

Now it's a tourist attraction, so they need to stop unwanted people getting in... the door is now locked from the inside."...........
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bob_Ender
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:37 PM
As a veteran of Alcatraz,a knnoww,was only 2 hrs 20 yrs ago,guided tour head phones on an that carry on,but it is true..

Sean Connery was  a cunt.🤔
Pigeon droppings
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:44 PM
Also as a veteran of the island, and a viewer of numerous documentaries about the place, there are huge signs as you approach the island, from its prison days, warning you not to venture any closer, or you will be shot! 

So I cant imagine anyone at all being classed as someone wanting to break in while it was a prison, and even after it was made a tourist attraction, I think I'd also suggest no one would attempt to even reach the island!

So like I said......why didn't he just open the door and walk through!  mcl
clag01
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:58:00 PM
Christ. It was a fucking film  :gaz:
Bob_Ender
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:17 PM
Yav got me thinking now,an av thunk,🤔gonna av to watch the filum  coz I don't know.

In the meantime......Birdman  of Alcatraz wasn't allowed to keep birds,he was when he was in_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ though.

Fill in the blanks,

Fire correct answer gets a bat round the head 😉
Bob_Ender
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:01:40 PM
First I ment 😁
