December 14, 2020, 09:31:49 PM
Tyson Fury
Author
Topic: Tyson Fury (Read 282 times)
hep21
Posts: 23
Tyson Fury
«
on:
Today
at 10:22:12 AM »
Well done Sir
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 399
Re: Tyson Fury
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:16:26 PM »
Quote from: hep21 on
Today
at 10:22:12 AM
Well done Sir
Whats he done?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 122
Re: Tyson Fury
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:03:43 PM »
Called AJ a "bum dosser"???
hep21
Posts: 23
Re: Tyson Fury
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:32:07 PM »
taking legal action to be removed from BBC SPOTY
Bob_Ender
Posts: 813
Re: Tyson Fury
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:19:35 PM »
How will that work out then,BBC refuse to take him off the list,Fury wins it.
Juglugs.........We sorry Tyson can't be here tonight to receive this award it's because.........🤔
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
