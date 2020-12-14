Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tyson Fury  (Read 282 times)
« on: Today at 10:22:12 AM »
Well done Sir 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:26 PM »
Quote from: hep21 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Well done Sir 

Whats he done?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:43 PM »
Called AJ a "bum dosser"??? :homer: :pope2: :bc: :mido:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:07 PM »
taking legal action to be removed from BBC SPOTY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:35 PM »
How will that work out then,BBC refuse to take him off the list,Fury wins it.

Juglugs.........We sorry Tyson can't be here tonight to receive this award it's because.........🤔
