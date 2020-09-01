|
LeeTublin
Cheers for that mate
he's looking well
never realised he retired so young, and for what reason
interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind
didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot
Err have you not read the article ?
V6
no but knew a little bit about him but reading the article it doesn't mention anything about his sister but sure that was the main reason
LeeTublin
"After retiring at the age of 27 to look after his ill sister, Johnston's new journey would see him design what he calls "the largest-selling soccer shoe of all time" - the Adidas Predator."
