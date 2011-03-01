A great player with a lot of talent.
Fooked us off to join Liverpool. His heart was always elsewhere once other clubs started sniffing.
There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%
Don't know about getting clipped, but I agree, he was a very very good player. He was tapped up and, if memory is right, he buggered off to Liverpool the day after that painful Wolves game. If McAndrew knew that, or Johnston said something after that agony, then I can imagine him smacking him. Right hard sod, was McAndrew.
main memory is that he was bloody good.