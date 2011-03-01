Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 14, 2020, 07:25:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍  (Read 512 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 980

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:50:28 AM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-55220140
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 276


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:21 AM »
Cheers for that mate :like:

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 705



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:30:31 AM »
great read, nice final sentence.

I was there when he made his debut.

Article goes from coal shed to making his debut. I remember him as being superfit, fast and strong for his size. Not as good as Proc who had better vision and natural ability
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 218


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:29 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:10:21 AM
Cheers for that mate :like:

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot
Logged
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 299


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:48:31 AM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 08:47:29 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:10:21 AM
Cheers for that mate :like:

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

Err have you not read the article ? 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 025


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:02:02 AM »
Didn't realise JC had binned him off! Loved watching him in midfield with Proc great partnership.
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 218


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:28:19 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:48:31 AM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 08:47:29 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:10:21 AM
Cheers for that mate :like:

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

Err have you not read the article ? 

no but knew a little bit about him but reading the article it doesn't mention anything about his sister but sure that was the main reason
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 276


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:45:21 AM »
mick
Logged
ccole
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 190


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:13 AM »
A great player with a lot of talent.

Fooked us off to join Liverpool. His heart was always elsewhere once other clubs started sniffing.

There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 980

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:38:14 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 11:24:13 AM


There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%



DAVE HODGESON TOLD ME THAT STORY A FEW YEARS AFTER THAT GAME... HE WAS SEEING A GIRL I KNEW AND SHE MOVED TO LIVERPOOL WITH HIM WHEN HE SIGNED FOR THEM 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 299


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:45:29 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 10:28:19 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:48:31 AM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 08:47:29 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:10:21 AM
Cheers for that mate :like:

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

Err have you not read the article ? 

no but knew a little bit about him but reading the article it doesn't mention anything about his sister but sure that was the main reason


"After retiring at the age of 27 to look after his ill sister, Johnston's new journey would see him design what he calls "the largest-selling soccer shoe of all time" - the Adidas Predator."
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 907


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:02:04 PM »
Played against him in Albert Park a few times. You don't get that now and it was as rare as rocking horse shite then. Big hearted fella.  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 770



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:11:07 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 11:24:13 AM
A great player with a lot of talent.

Fooked us off to join Liverpool. His heart was always elsewhere once other clubs started sniffing.

There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%



Don't know about getting clipped, but I agree, he was a very very good player. He was tapped up and, if memory is right, he buggered off to Liverpool the day after that painful Wolves game. If McAndrew knew that, or Johnston said something after that agony, then I can imagine him smacking him. Right hard sod, was McAndrew.

main memory is that he was bloody good.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 433


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:11:45 PM »
Lived on Crescent Road.  :like:
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 218


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:02:04 PM
Played against him in Albert Park a few times. You don't get that now and it was as rare as rocking horse shite then. Big hearted fella.  :like:

yeah we used to play with Rippers on the green belts and Neil Heaney up on St claires school field on a night
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 025


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:24:38 PM »
Tony Mac lived round the corner from me on Lambeth Rd, few times we were playing in the street and got him to pass the ball back, quality back then, lucky if you see a player from 50 yards hoping into his Range Rover these days
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 276


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:49:33 PM »
Me and Rudi Gestede used to have a kick about on the Cammy Field
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 