Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:21 AM »



he's looking well



never realised he retired so young, and for what reason



Cheers for that mate

he's looking well

never realised he retired so young, and for what reason

interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:30:31 AM »

great read, nice final sentence.

I was there when he made his debut.



I was there when he made his debut.



Article goes from coal shed to making his debut. I remember him as being superfit, fast and strong for his size. Not as good as Proc who had better vision and natural ability

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:29 AM »



he's looking well



never realised he retired so young, and for what reason



interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

Cheers for that matehe's looking wellnever realised he retired so young, and for what reasoninteresting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:48:31 AM »



he's looking well



never realised he retired so young, and for what reason



interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

Cheers for that matehe's looking wellnever realised he retired so young, and for what reasoninteresting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot

Err have you not read the article ?

Posts: 4 190 Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:24:13 AM » A great player with a lot of talent.



Fooked us off to join Liverpool. His heart was always elsewhere once other clubs started sniffing.



There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%



Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:38:14 AM »



There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%







DAVE HODGESON TOLD ME THAT STORY A FEW YEARS AFTER THAT GAME... HE WAS SEEING A GIRL I KNEW AND SHE MOVED TO LIVERPOOL WITH HIM WHEN HE SIGNED FOR THEM 👍

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:02:04 PM »

Played against him in Albert Park a few times. You don't get that now and it was as rare as rocking horse shite then. Big hearted fella.

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:11:07 PM »



Fooked us off to join Liverpool. His heart was always elsewhere once other clubs started sniffing.



There was a strong story that Tony McAndrew clipped him in the dressing room after the Q Final cup defeat away to Wolves for not giving 100%







Don't know about getting clipped, but I agree, he was a very very good player. He was tapped up and, if memory is right, he buggered off to Liverpool the day after that painful Wolves game. If McAndrew knew that, or Johnston said something after that agony, then I can imagine him smacking him. Right hard sod, was McAndrew.



Don't know about getting clipped, but I agree, he was a very very good player. He was tapped up and, if memory is right, he buggered off to Liverpool the day after that painful Wolves game. If McAndrew knew that, or Johnston said something after that agony, then I can imagine him smacking him. Right hard sod, was McAndrew.

main memory is that he was bloody good.

Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:05:00 PM »

Played against him in Albert Park a few times. You don't get that now and it was as rare as rocking horse shite then. Big hearted fella.

yeah we used to play with Rippers on the green belts and Neil Heaney up on St claires school field on a night