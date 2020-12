tunstall

Offline



Posts: 4 270





Posts: 4 270 Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:10:21 AM »



he's looking well



never realised he retired so young, and for what reason



interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind Cheers for that matehe's looking wellnever realised he retired so young, and for what reasoninteresting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 705







Posts: 9 705 Re: GOOD READ ABOUT CRAIG JOHNSTON 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:30:31 AM » great read, nice final sentence.



I was there when he made his debut.



Article goes from coal shed to making his debut. I remember him as being superfit, fast and strong for his size. Not as good as Proc who had better vision and natural ability Logged