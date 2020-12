tunstall

he's looking well



never realised he retired so young, and for what reason



interesting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind Cheers for that matehe's looking wellnever realised he retired so young, and for what reasoninteresting read - he seems like a very nice, clever gadgie, and i remember him being a good player too - i was too young to see him play for the Boro mind Logged

great read, nice final sentence.

I was there when he made his debut.



I was there when he made his debut.



Article goes from coal shed to making his debut. I remember him as being superfit, fast and strong for his size. Not as good as Proc who had better vision and natural ability Logged

didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot didn't he go and look after his poorly sister then he set up the Predator football boot Logged