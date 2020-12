LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 985



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 985I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... JURGEN KLOPP !!! « on: Today at 07:18:11 AM »





GET ON WITH IT





YOU BIG LANKY 4 EYED SKINNY PEICE OF GERMAN SHIT





DOES THIS CUNT NEVER GET TIRED OF FUCKING MOANINGGET ON WITH ITYOU BIG LANKY 4 EYED SKINNY PEICE OF GERMAN SHIT Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 77 985



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 985I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:37:35 AM »









OR ARE THEY PRAYING TO ALLAH 🙄 ON THE PITCH NOW AS WELL 🤔 AND THIS CHEATING STINKING CUNT SHOULD HAVE BEEN BOOKED 👍😠😠😠👍OR ARE THEY PRAYING TO ALLAH 🙄 ON THE PITCH NOW AS WELL 🤔 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

hep21

Offline



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:18:29 AM »



Mane, Salah and Firmino all took an embarrassing fall yesterday and it was hardly even mentioned... Logged