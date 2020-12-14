Welcome,
December 14, 2020
BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
Author
Topic: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 394
BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:15 PM »
Have we reached peak clown world yet?
https://www.rt.com/uk/509492-bbc-presenter-gardening-racist/
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:05 PM »
Evening again, Len
Bugger.
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:59 PM »
Rutters
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:15 PM »
As Douglas Murray said:-
"When everything is racist, nothing is racist"
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 11:14:15 PM
As Douglas Murray said:-
"When everything is racist, nothing is racist"
Everything is racist
From milk to gardening to football to cookery.
Literally everything is racist to the woke lunatics.
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:01:37 AM »
Half Way thru the strange death of Europe,worth a read .that's it for now......tbc .
Re: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:37:12 AM »
Ask him why Pakistanis always concrete over their front gardens?
