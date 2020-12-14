Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is RACIST  (Read 144 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 394


« on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 PM »
Have we reached peak clown world yet?

https://www.rt.com/uk/509492-bbc-presenter-gardening-racist/
El Capitan
Posts: 44 028


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 PM »
Evening again, Len  :bc:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 399


Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM »
Rutters
Posts: 178


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 PM »
As Douglas Murray said:-

"When everything is racist, nothing is racist"
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 394


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:14:15 PM
As Douglas Murray said:-

"When everything is racist, nothing is racist"

Everything is racist

From milk to gardening to football to cookery.

Literally everything is racist to the woke lunatics.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 806


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:37 AM »
Half Way thru the strange death of Europe,worth a read .that's it for now......tbc .
