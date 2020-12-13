Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 10:43:05 PM
This article is whats wrong with the country today
Author
Topic: This article is whats wrong with the country today
RiversideRifle
This article is whats wrong with the country today
https://www-mylondon-news.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.mylondon.news/lifestyle/lifestyle-opinion/i-watched-only-fools-horses-19429327.amp?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#csi=1&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mylondon.news%2Flifestyle%2Flifestyle-opinion%2Fi-watched-only-fools-horses-19429327
Stupid fucking splitarse
Bob_Ender
Re: This article is whats wrong with the country today
Ya belter,even had me going.......for bout 30 seconds .....😁😁😁😁😁😁😋x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bobupanddown
Re: This article is whats wrong with the country today
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:52:27 PM
https://www-mylondon-news.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.mylondon.news/lifestyle/lifestyle-opinion/i-watched-only-fools-horses-19429327.amp?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#csi=1&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mylondon.news%2Flifestyle%2Flifestyle-opinion%2Fi-watched-only-fools-horses-19429327
Stupid fucking splitarse
Won't be long before the remove it from the telly.
I find myself almost cheering now, acceleration is the quickest way to wake up the sleeping masses.
Ita got to get a whole lot worse before it can get better.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Re: This article is whats wrong with the country today
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
