IDS - Conveniently forgets to mention that successive governments have completely ignored blatant evidence of Chinese acting to infiltrate, steal technology, use financial power to influence etc and blames business and universities for doing the same

How much aid are we still giving them and the Indians?



They're landing rockets on the moon while we're fishing Africans out of the channel. Yet to stop paying them millions a year would be 'racist'.



Liberalism is certainly a mental disorder.



