ChYna communist party has infiltrated nearly ever major corporation in the country.The mediaThe governmentThe corporationsAll compromised.

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 019





Posts: 2 019 Re: So the CCP..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:38:49 PM » IDS - Conveniently forgets to mention that successive governments have completely ignored blatant evidence of Chinese acting to infiltrate, steal technology, use financial power to influence etc and blames business and universities for doing the same Logged