December 13, 2020, 06:11:52 PM
Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed!  (Read 81 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 04:53:21 PM »
Apparently, other clubs sniffing about. Need to get him sorted - NOW. Warnock wants the lad , Bausor get the deal done! Afterall he is our joint top scorer
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:20:58 PM »
It's Sunday 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:38 PM »
Hurry up' he's due another  lengthy spell on the sick' 
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
