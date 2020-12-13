Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 06:11:52 PM
Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed!
Author
Topic: Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed! (Read 81 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 540
Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed!
Apparently, other clubs sniffing about. Need to get him sorted - NOW. Warnock wants the lad , Bausor get the deal done! Afterall he is our joint top scorer
tunstall
Posts: 4 268
Re: Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed!
It's Sunday
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 417
Re: Watmore- stop pissing about and get him signed!
Hurry up' he's due another lengthy spell on the sick'
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
