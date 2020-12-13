Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 04:40:37 PM
Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son
Author
Topic: Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son (Read 109 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 371
Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son
«
on:
Today
at 03:25:00 PM »
If he has as much talent as his dad then he would be a good signing. Only 20 years old. We could do with some quality in attacking areas.
Is Gibson gonna pull his finger out and finally allow Warnock to spend some money?
tunstall
Posts: 4 267
Re: Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:59:57 PM »
If we get shot of Britt in the transfer window then it'll be a good window
El Capitan
Posts: 44 024
Re: Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:02:17 PM »
One of my favourite players was Laurent Robert... absolute rocket of a left foot
I remember him knocking out Olivier Bernard with a clearance
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
