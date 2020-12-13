Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 13, 2020
Boro looking at Laurent Roberts son
03:25:00 PM
If he has as much talent as his dad then he would be a good signing. Only 20 years old. We could do with some quality in attacking areas.

Is Gibson gonna pull his finger out and finally allow Warnock to spend some money?
03:59:57 PM
If we get shot of Britt in the transfer window then it'll be a good window
04:02:17 PM
One of my favourite players was Laurent Robert... absolute rocket of a left foot  :like:



I remember him knocking out Olivier Bernard with a clearance 
