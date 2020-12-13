Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 10:42:49 PM
Charley Pride
Author
Topic: Charley Pride
Westlane_rightwinger
Charley Pride
Today
at 02:50:27 PM »
RIP
Tom_Trinder
Re: Charley Pride
Today
at 09:25:02 PM »
Must of been an age, as I thought he'd died years ago.
RIP anyway.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Charley Pride
Today
at 10:36:34 PM »
86 and Covid.
The Crystal Chandeliers shine less brightly tonight.
