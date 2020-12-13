Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Charley Pride  (Read 148 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
« on: Today at 02:50:27 PM »
RIP
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:02 PM »
Must of been an age, as I thought he'd died years ago.

RIP anyway.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:36:34 PM »
86 and Covid.

The Crystal Chandeliers shine less brightly tonight.
