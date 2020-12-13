Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 13, 2020, 07:42:00 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TAV.....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TAV..... (Read 191 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 939
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
TAV.....
«
on:
Today
at 02:06:58 PM »
COULD DO WITH WATCHING HIS BROTHER TO LEARN HOW TO TAKE FREE KICKS 👍✊✊✊🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧✊✊✊👍
MON THE BEARS 👍🇬🇧👍🐻🐻🐻
W.A.T.P. ✊
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 390
Re: TAV.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:19:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:06:58 PM
COULD DO WITH WATCHING HIS BROTHER TO LEARN HOW TO TAKE FREE KICKS 👍✊✊✊🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧✊✊✊👍
MON THE BEARS 👍🇬🇧👍🐻🐻🐻
W.A.T.P. ✊
That was some free kick that like, didn't know that was his brother
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 050
Re: TAV.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:25:46 PM »
Rangers are gonna piss it this year and as they say in maccy d's, where loving it
Fuck the pope and the IRA
WATP
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...