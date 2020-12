LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 950



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 950I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: LOOK AT THESE BAD BOYS 👍😍👍 « Reply #35 on: Today at 08:47:20 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:52 AM How come they're so tall? Look fantastic...



Which fat, drippin or lard?



BIT OF OLIVE OIL IN THE BOTTOM OF THE TIN... AND MAKE SURE THE SIDES ARE SMEARED TOO.... LEAVE TIN IN OVEN 20 MINS BEFORE... AND THE MIX CHILLING IN THE FRIDGE FOR AN HOUR 👍 BIT OF OLIVE OIL IN THE BOTTOM OF THE TIN... AND MAKE SURE THE SIDES ARE SMEARED TOO.... LEAVE TIN IN OVEN 20 MINS BEFORE... AND THE MIX CHILLING IN THE FRIDGE FOR AN HOUR 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊