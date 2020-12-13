LEON TROTSKY

$HITE FIGHT 👎
« on: Today at 12:34:27 AM »
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍

Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:35 AM »
Hes got power but I dont think Fury will be too worried about that performance, its the perfect match up, Fury could outbox him in his sleep but he could take Furys head off if he catches him.



Id say Fury will mop up all the belts middle of next year when they meet on points, comfortably.



Thanks for the link Lids, wouldnt have paid for it, decent knockout but I felt Joshua was pretty robotic and quite open, his power was too much for Pulev, those body shots wore him down.

Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:57 AM »
Hes got some power but most people he hits get back up and carries on



He just cant get any meaningful shots off, fury will purely laugh at him

Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:59 AM »



THE REF WAS SHITE HE LAID MORE FUCKING GLOVES ON THE FIGHTERS



I COULD HAVE BEAT PULEV MYSELF
THE REF WAS SHITE HE LAID MORE FUCKING GLOVES ON THE FIGHTERS
THE HEAVYWEIGHT SCENE IS A FUCKING JOKE AT THE MOMENT

Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:36:49 AM »

Billing the Joshua/Fury fight as the biggest bout since Ali v Frazier in 1971. BBC news said "what a fight" well worth the wait.

Don't talk such pony, stick to slapping tesco lasses about cos you know fuck all about boxing 👍