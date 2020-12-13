Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 10:35:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
$HITE FIGHT 👎
Author
Topic: $HITE FIGHT 👎
LEON TROTSKY
$HITE FIGHT 👎
«
on:
Today
at 12:34:27 AM
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
headset
Posts: 795
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:37:27 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:34:27 AM
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
Did u cash out......
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 104
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:35 AM
Hes got power but I dont think Fury will be too worried about that performance, its the perfect match up, Fury could outbox him in his sleep but he could take Furys head off if he catches him.
Id say Fury will mop up all the belts middle of next year when they meet on points, comfortably.
Thanks for the link Lids, wouldnt have paid for it, decent knockout but I felt Joshua was pretty robotic and quite open, his power was too much for Pulev, those body shots wore him down.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 242
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:08:57 AM
Hes got some power but most people he hits get back up and carries on
He just cant get any meaningful shots off, fury will purely laugh at him
ZmB
Posts: 70
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:19:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:34:27 AM
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
It was an entertaining fight and AJ won as most people with half a clue expected 👍
Wrong again village 👍👍👍
LEON TROTSKY
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:32:59 AM
I COULD HAVE BEAT PULEV MYSELF
THE REF WAS SHITE
HE LAID MORE FUCKING GLOVES ON THE FIGHTERS
THE HEAVYWEIGHT SCENE IS A FUCKING JOKE AT THE MOMENT
Jethro Tull
Posts: 10 412
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:36:49 AM
BBC news said "what a fight" well worth the wait.
Billing the Joshua/Fury fight as the biggest bout since Ali v Fraser in 1971.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:41:10 AM by Jethro Tull
»
LEON TROTSKY
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:32:02 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 08:36:49 AM
BBC news said "what a fight" well worth the wait.
Billing the Joshua/Fury fight as the biggest bout since Ali v Fraser in 1971.
FFS 👎
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
