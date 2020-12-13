Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 13, 2020
Author Topic: $HITE FIGHT 👎  (Read 88 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 12:34:27 AM »
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:27 AM »
Did u cash out...... mcl
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:35 AM »
Hes got power but I dont think Fury will be too worried about that performance, its the perfect match up, Fury could outbox him in his sleep but he could take Furys head off if he catches him.

Id say Fury will mop up all the belts middle of next year when they meet on points, comfortably.

Thanks for the link Lids, wouldnt have paid for it, decent knockout but I felt Joshua was pretty robotic and quite open, his power was too much for Pulev, those body shots wore him down.
Don pepe
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:57 AM »
Hes got some power but most people he hits get back up and carries on

He just cant get any meaningful shots off, fury will purely laugh at him
