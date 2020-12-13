Welcome,
December 13, 2020, 01:19:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
$HITE FIGHT 👎
Topic: $HITE FIGHT 👎 (Read 86 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 924
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
$HITE FIGHT 👎
Today
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
headset
Posts: 783
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
Today
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:34:27 AM
GOODNIGHT 👎 ANY MUG WHO PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THAT WANTS A SLAP 👍
Did u cash out......
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 104
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
Today
Hes got power but I dont think Fury will be too worried about that performance, its the perfect match up, Fury could outbox him in his sleep but he could take Furys head off if he catches him.
Id say Fury will mop up all the belts middle of next year when they meet on points, comfortably.
Thanks for the link Lids, wouldnt have paid for it, decent knockout but I felt Joshua was pretty robotic and quite open, his power was too much for Pulev, those body shots wore him down.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 242
Re: $HITE FIGHT 👎
Today
Hes got some power but most people he hits get back up and carries on
He just cant get any meaningful shots off, fury will purely laugh at him
