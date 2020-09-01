Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 13, 2020, 05:58:54 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That back 4
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: That back 4 (Read 189 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 022
That back 4
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:56:51 PM »
Will do me for the next 5 years
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 769
Re: That back 4
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:01:07 PM »
Still not at all sure about Bola. I imagine competition will come in the January window.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 386
Re: That back 4
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:43 PM »
What a difference Djiksteel makes
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 062
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: That back 4
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:48 PM »
If only "that back 4" were playing against
that
Millwall side 46 times a season!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 797
Re: That back 4
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:53:36 AM »
Bud is wiser there like 👍x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...