Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 14, 2020, 07:25:01 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year? (Read 560 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
on:
December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM »
Fucking big bastards as well
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 069
Not big and not clever
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #1 on:
December 12, 2020, 05:20:17 PM »
No but we get fucking huge lobsters.
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 399
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #2 on:
December 12, 2020, 06:14:27 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM
Fucking big bastards as well
Where do you live? Morocco?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #3 on:
December 12, 2020, 07:06:53 PM »
AskRedditUK sorted me out
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 417
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #4 on:
December 12, 2020, 07:57:54 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM
Fucking big bastards as well
I was getting them in the kitchen about a month ago' every day there was one or two pissing me off.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 371
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #5 on:
December 12, 2020, 08:00:09 PM »
Lighter. Deodorant spray. Job done.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #6 on:
December 12, 2020, 10:53:56 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 12, 2020, 08:00:09 PM
Lighter. Deodorant spray. Job done.
I use deodorant sticks
Cos I'm environmentally friendly and all that
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 146
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:09 PM »
Wood wasps, come in on logs for the fires.
Theyre a bit slow so easy to kill.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:49:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 01:43:09 PM
Wood wasps, come in on logs for the fires.
Theyre a bit slow so easy to kill.
Got em with the Dyson
Do they sting Tez?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 146
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:00:00 PM »
Oh yeah, they sting!
I've been stung a few times on my fingers picking up logs out of the log store and squashing the stripy bastards.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 276
Re: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:46:23 PM »
Ok
I'll make sure I wear gloves when I'm filling up my logs....
Or get our lass to do it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...