December 14, 2020, 07:25:01 PM
Author Topic: Anyone else get massive wasps in the house this time of year?  (Read 560 times)
tunstall
Posts: 4 276


« on: December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM »
Fucking big bastards as well

 rava
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 069

Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2020, 05:20:17 PM »
No but we get fucking huge lobsters.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 399


« Reply #2 on: December 12, 2020, 06:14:27 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM
Fucking big bastards as well

 rava

Where do you live? Morocco?
tunstall
Posts: 4 276


« Reply #3 on: December 12, 2020, 07:06:53 PM »
AskRedditUK sorted me out
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 417



« Reply #4 on: December 12, 2020, 07:57:54 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on December 12, 2020, 05:16:49 PM
Fucking big bastards as well

 rava
I was getting them in the kitchen about a month ago' every day there was one or two pissing me off.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 371


« Reply #5 on: December 12, 2020, 08:00:09 PM »
Lighter. Deodorant spray. Job done.

 :like:
tunstall
Posts: 4 276


« Reply #6 on: December 12, 2020, 10:53:56 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 12, 2020, 08:00:09 PM
Lighter. Deodorant spray. Job done.

 :like:

I use deodorant sticks 

Cos I'm environmentally friendly and all that  :homer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 146


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:43:09 PM »
Wood wasps, come in on logs for the fires.
Theyre a bit slow so easy to kill.
tunstall
Posts: 4 276


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:49:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:43:09 PM
Wood wasps, come in on logs for the fires.
Theyre a bit slow so easy to kill.

Got em with the Dyson  :homer:


Do they sting Tez?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 146


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:00:00 PM »
Oh yeah, they sting!
I've been stung a few times on my fingers picking up logs out of the log store and squashing the stripy bastards.
tunstall
Posts: 4 276


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:46:23 PM »
Ok

I'll make sure I wear gloves when I'm filling up my logs....


Or get our lass to do it
