December 12, 2020, 05:14:34 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga
Author
Topic: We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga (Read 38 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 489
Au revoir, Shosanna!
We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga
«
on:
Today
at 04:59:29 PM »
Good to see Warnock demote useless cunt Assombalonga on the bench.
We are a far better side without him in it.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:02:38 PM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 061
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:01:20 PM »
Are you actually suggesting Akpom is any better?
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 489
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:06:25 PM »
As limited as Akpom is, yes he is.
Assombalonga is an overweight buffoon, whose sole contribution in games, generally is to miss the target by some distance, then starts laughing to himself.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 767
Re: We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:08:39 PM »
Akpom is just as bad. The only difference is there's no armband.
Logged
