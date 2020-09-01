Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: We are a far better side without useless Assombalonga  (Read 37 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
« on: Today at 04:59:29 PM »
Good to see Warnock demote useless cunt Assombalonga on the bench.

We are a far better side without him in it.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:20 PM »
Are you actually suggesting Akpom is any better?
Inglorious_Basterd
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:06:25 PM »
As limited as Akpom is, yes he is.

Assombalonga is an overweight buffoon, whose sole contribution in games, generally is to miss the target by some distance, then starts laughing to himself.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:08:39 PM »
Akpom is just as bad. The only difference is there's no armband.
