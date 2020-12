Priv

Posts: 1 473 Navy to send french fisherman packing « on: Today at 12:58:13 PM » Navy going to patrol the waters if no deal agreed and send french fishing boats packing. Serves Macron right for being a cunt and demanding everything. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 77 898I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 898I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Navy to send french fisherman packing « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:31 PM » SAYS THEY CAN BE ARRESTED TOO 👍

LET THE WARS COMMENCE.... BLOW THE SLIMEY CUNTS OUT THE WATER 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 761 Re: Navy to send french fisherman packing « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:04:19 PM »



I hope lots of people on here believe this shite



I saw this and isnít it just marvellous that The Warspite can once again sail up The Yangtze River and blow the Chinese to bits.I hope lots of people on here believe this shite Logged