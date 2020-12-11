Welcome,
December 12, 2020, 01:35:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎
Topic: CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎 (Read 47 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 898
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎
THEY ALL PISS IN THE SAME POT 👎😠😠😠👎
HANCOCK IS A CLOWN 🤡
https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/11/firm-linked-to-matt-hancocks-family-given-5500000-mobile-testing-contract-13737865/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 761
Re: CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎
Incidents such as this have been all over the news for months. Absolute scandalous behaviour.
Ps the British public wont do anything about it. The French would set fire to The Elysee Palace
Don pepe
Posts: 1 229
Re: CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎
Its nothing new, im surprised anyone thinks it is. Does t matter hwo is in power this sort of thing goes on.
Loading...