Topic: CORRUPT TO THE CORE 👎😠👎
THEY ALL PISS IN THE SAME POT  👎😠😠😠👎

HANCOCK IS A CLOWN  🤡

https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/11/firm-linked-to-matt-hancocks-family-given-5500000-mobile-testing-contract-13737865/
Incidents such as this have been all over the news for months. Absolute scandalous behaviour.

Ps the British public wont do anything about it. The French would set fire to The Elysee Palace
Its nothing new, im surprised anyone thinks it is. Does t matter hwo is in power this sort of thing goes on.
