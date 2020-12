Don pepe

Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:32:34 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:23:48 PM Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:04:24 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:28 PM AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter he's ever faced.



You thick bald little cunt.











Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.





Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.



Dont waste your time mate - he wont ever get it. Fury humiliated klitschko in every aspect and it serves him to play down the fury loss and play up joshuas win. Im actually embarrassed for dave trying to talk boxing







They're not the same.

Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.Dont waste your time mate - he wont ever get it. Fury humiliated klitschko in every aspect and it serves him to play down the fury loss and play up joshuas win. Im actually embarrassed for dave trying to talk boxingThey're not the same.

Klitschko has said himself he didn’t prepare for or take Fury seriously, and that he was in great shape against Joshua, I’m not saying Joshua is better than Fury, but to say Joshua is a fraud is just nonsense.

Klitschko has said himself he didn’t prepare for or take Fury seriously, and that he was in great shape against Joshua, I’m not saying Joshua is better than Fury, but to say Joshua is a fraud is just nonsense.

Klitschko was in his 40's and hadn't fought for 18 months when he went in against Joshua you fuckin moron





daftjim

Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #51 on: Today at 08:52:27 PM »

I doubt most of you would feel like that if he was white. FACT.

RIK MAYALL

Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:44:10 PM He still beat him, and Joshua has beat more credible fighters than Fury and Wilder combined.

If you disagree, instead of talking shit, just list the good opponents Fury and Wilder have had.....



If you disagree, instead of talking shit, just list the good opponents Fury and Wilder have had.....





Which credible fighters have AJ beaten?



1: beat Emanuele Leo by TKO – 05/10/13

2: beat Paul Butlin by TKO – 26/10/13

3: beat Hrvoje Kisicek by TKO – 14/11/13

4: beat Dorian Darch by TKO – 01/02/14

5: beat Hector Alfredo Avila by KO – 01/03/14

6: beat Matt Legg by KO – 31/05/14

7: beat Matt Skelton by TKO – 12/07/14

8: beat Konstantin Airich by TKO – 13/09/14

9: beat Denis Bakhtov by TKO – 11/10/14

10: beat Michael Sprott by TKO – 22/11/14

11: beat Jason Gavern by KO – 04/04/15

12: beat Raphael Zumbano by TKO – 09/05/15

13: beat Kevin Johnson by TKO – 30/05/15

14: beat Gary Cornish by TKO – 12/09/15

15: beat Dillian Whyte by TKO – 12/12/15

16: beat Charles Martin by KO – 09/04/16

17: beat Dominic Breazeale by TKO – 25/06/16

18: beat Eric Molina by TKO – 10/12/16

19: beat Wladimir Klitschko by TKO – 29/04/17

20: beat Carlos Takam by TKO – 28/10/17

21: beat Joseph Parker by UD – 31/03/18

22: beat Alexander Povetkin by TKO – 22/09/18

23: lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. by TKO – 01/06/19

CapsDave

Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #53 on: Today at 09:08:02 PM » Whyte

Klitschko

Takam

Parker

Povetkin



RIK MAYALL

Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:08:02 PM Whyte

Klitschko

Takam

Parker

Povetkin



Name 5 better fighters either Fury or Wilder have faced.



Whyte was nowhere near being the article he is now, and let's be honest, he's still bang average.

Klitschko was finished, washed up, done....... and he almost took out Joshua.

Parker? Give over. Look at the bums he's fought

Povetkin? He was fighting bums, David Price kind of bums.



Don pepe

Posts: 1 239 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #55 on: Today at 09:57:03 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 08:52:27 PM

I doubt most of you would feel like that if he was white. FACT.



He a World Champion and he's British and you lot want a Bulgarian to beat him.I doubt most of you would feel like that if he was white. FACT.

CapsDave

Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 385 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #58 on: Today at 10:05:03 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:01:09 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:44:10 PM He still beat him, and Joshua has beat more credible fighters than Fury and Wilder combined.



If you disagree, instead of talking shit, just list the good opponents Fury and Wilder have had.....





Which credible fighters have AJ beaten?



You realise he beat 4 world champions in that list?



Charles Martin

Klitschko

Parker

Ruiz Jr



Don pepe

Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #59 on: Today at 10:07:31 PM » Charles martin 🤣🤣🤣



If you disagree, instead of talking shit, just list the good opponents Fury and Wilder have had.....





Which credible fighters have AJ beaten?



