December 12, 2020, 08:34:02 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍  (Read 592 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 09:30:59 AM »
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:27 AM »
COME ON. THE COBRA  👍🐍🐍🐍👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬




PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
Posts: 4 263


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:56 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:18 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

Which current heavyweight has fought a better list of fighters?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:00 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:27:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

Which current heavyweight has fought a better list of fighters?

FURY YA DAFT CUNT 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:34:15 AM »
Go on then, whos Fury fought who is good?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:15:07 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:34:15 AM
Go on then, whos Fury fought who is good?

WILDER... WHO AJ IS DODGING 👎

AND KLITSCHKO 👍

YOU MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:34:28 PM »
AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.

You thick bald little cunt.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:40 PM »
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:37:40 PM
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.

THE SILLY CUNT HASN'T GOT A CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING  👎😂👎

HIS MIDDLE NAME IS CLUELESS  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:07:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:09:17 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 763



« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:13:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:09:17 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html

I dont know if he did or didnt. Please supply a link.
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:18:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:09:17 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html

Wrong again your chavy old bitch titted walter mitty cunt 👍
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:26:48 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:29:56 PM »
Pulev started shouting at the big dopey goon at that weight in and Joshua shit  himself you could see it in the interview afterwards .


Hope the big Bulgarian war machine  sends the BLM shit cake out on a stretcher  :like:
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:30:03 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:26:48 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better

Does this awful attempt at a passive/agressive reply come in English mate? 👍
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:36:07 PM »
Don Pepe thinks an Olympic champion, 2 time heavyweight champion, who has beat every man he has faced as a professional, including four heavyweight world champions, is a fraud  :duh:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:37:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:00:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:37:40 PM
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.

THE SILLY CUNT HASN'T GOT A CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING  👎😂👎

HIS MIDDLE NAME IS CLUELESS  👍

I know you were in the gazette for stalking your ex after she was fucking about behind your back.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:44:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:37:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:00:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:37:40 PM
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.

THE SILLY CUNT HASN'T GOT A CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING  👎😂👎

HIS MIDDLE NAME IS CLUELESS  👍

I know you were in the gazette for stalking your ex after she was fucking about behind your back.

Slippered again village🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Your lass better get her gum shield ready🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:54:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:37:22 PM


I know you were in the gazette for stalking your ex after she was fucking about behind your back.








You've probably been in HolmeHouse for stalking about school gates you dirty old pervert  :wanker:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:56:21 PM »
Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella  :like:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:58:19 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:56:21 PM
Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella  :like:




She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..


55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids  klins klins :unlike: :unlike:
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:00:00 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:36:07 PM
Don Pepe thinks an Olympic champion, 2 time heavyweight champion, who has beat every man he has faced as a professional, including four heavyweight world champions, is a fraud  :duh:

Youre incredibly naive arent you.

AJ was gifted the gold. I could see it at the time, it was a political/money move to create a marketable HW
champion which the division and sport was desperate for largely due to the robotic klitschkos. AJ did not genuinely win that fight. He is a fraud, he quit against ruiz first time round and he ran against him the second time. Theres very little quality at HW and what there is is ageing, nothing really exciting coming through, wheres the young up and coming american counterpart to joshua? Joshua is a placeholder until
Someone else emerges. Hes struggled against pretty pedestrian guys. So for him to be lauded as anything other than that is a joke. If he wants to share the podium with fury he needs to beat wilder. I dont think he would beat him and i dont think he particularly wants the fight. Hes not a natural fighter on terms of instinct, aggression amd competitiveness. You know absolutely fuck all about it other than what skysports tell you, you dickhead
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:01:34 PM »
Caps .. Be coming off night shift 5am in morning , nip down seal sands roundabout ten past 5 ill beat you like a rented mule  donkey then get myself tucked up in bed before the clock strikes 6  :like:
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:01:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:58:19 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:56:21 PM
Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella  :like:




She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..


55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids  klins klins :unlike: :unlike:

Shady cunt is probably on stimson hunters radar.

Hes proven he knows fuck all about boxing when he resorts to bringing leons personal life into this.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 390


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:02:33 PM »
Anno  :unlike:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:02:51 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:37:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:00:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:37:40 PM
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.

THE SILLY CUNT HASN'T GOT A CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING  👎😂👎

HIS MIDDLE NAME IS CLUELESS  👍

I know you were in the gazette for stalking your ex after she was fucking about behind your back.



IT WAS 6 MONTHS AFTER WE SPLIT UP  😂😂😂

ONE THING I COULD COMMEND HER ON SHE NEVER FUCKED ABOUT WHILE WE WERE TOGETHER 👍 BUT SHE WAS A RIGHT THIEVING BITCH  👍😂😂😂👍

WRONG AGAIN DAFT LAD 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:13:08 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:01:46 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:58:19 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:56:21 PM
Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella  :like:




She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..


55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids  klins klins :unlike: :unlike:

Shady cunt is probably on stimson hunters radar.

Hes proven he knows fuck all about boxing when he resorts to bringing leons personal life into this.

Good thing he never mentions it👍

He's got three houses y'know 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:13:31 PM »
Thick cunt, she was fucking about for years, and you know it.

Everyone knew it, and laughed like fuck about it  
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:16:11 PM »
Ahhh daft little dave getting radged and personal  :alf:

Hes not got nowt about him to be able to say anything other back

Fair play to leon, takes all the low life dogs about his personal life and laughs at the silly little no mark cunts
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:17:58 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE &
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:20:13 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:13:31 PM
Thick cunt, she was fucking about for years, and you know it.

Everyone knew it, and laughed like fuck about it  

🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:25:36 PM »
😂😂😂😂🤣😂👍🏻👍🏻😂🤣🍺😂😂😂😂
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 763



« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:29:15 PM »
Save me looking, how much is the fight? What time is expected bully-off?
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:38:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:29:15 PM
Save me looking, how much is the fight? What time is expected bully-off?

25 quid, AJ ring walk expected to be about 1015 - 1030

Fucking ripp off!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:48:27 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 02:38:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:29:15 PM
Save me looking, how much is the fight? What time is expected bully-off?

25 quid, AJ ring walk expected to be about 1015 - 1030

Fucking ripp off!

IT'S  RIP.... 🙄

YOU THICK CUNT 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Posts: 69


« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:52:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:48:27 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 02:38:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:29:15 PM
Save me looking, how much is the fight? What time is expected bully-off?

25 quid, AJ ring walk expected to be about 1015 - 1030

Fucking ripp off!

IT'S  RIP.... 🙄

YOU THICK CUNT 👍

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Getting a spelling lesson from the wifebeater 🤣

This is a low, my 'Dimnetia' must be setting in 🤣👍
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 769



« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:04:24 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:28 PM
AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.

You thick bald little cunt.


souey   souey    souey


Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.


Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.



They're not the same.
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 455


« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:11:57 PM »
Get on a VPN
Register with DAZN in another country.
Grab your free month
You can watch tonight's fight
GGG next Friday night
And Cabell against Calum Smith next weekend.
Then cancel the contract jc
£0
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 683


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:20:24 PM »
Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.

Some major anger in this thread.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 922

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:22:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:24 PM
Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.

Some major anger in this thread.

YES 👍 HOW IS FRAUDLEY THESE DAYS 😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 683


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:39:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:22:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:24 PM
Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.

Some major anger in this thread.

YES 👍 HOW IS FRAUDLEY THESE DAYS 😂😂😂


fuck knows, the big fucking donkey
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:06:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:24 PM
Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.

Some major anger in this thread.

Audley harrison boxed well at those olympics and was a deserved winner. Guess the amateur style at that time was something far different to the pro ranks
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 369


« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:59:19 PM »
AJ KO round 5 or 6

 :mido:

Hope he wins so I can watch Fury dance rings around the daft cunt.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 235


« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:02:50 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:59:19 PM
AJ KO round 5 or 6

 :mido:

Hope he wins so I can watch Fury dance rings around the daft cunt.

Fury will do more than dance rings around him. He will make aj look as out of place as Peter kay on centre court at wimbledon
CapsDave
Posts: 5 451


« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:04:24 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:28 PM
AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.

You thick bald little cunt.


souey   souey    souey


Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.


Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.



They're not the same.

Klitschko has said himself he didnt prepare for or take Fury seriously, and that he was in great shape against Joshua, Im not saying Joshua is better than Fury, but to say Joshua is a fraud is just nonsense.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 369


« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:32:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:23:48 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:04:24 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:28 PM
AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.

You thick bald little cunt.


souey   souey    souey


Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.


Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.



They're not the same.

Klitschko has said himself he didnt prepare for or take Fury seriously, and that he was in great shape against Joshua, Im not saying Joshua is better than Fury, but to say Joshua is a fraud is just nonsense.

Klitschko was in his 40's and hadn't fought for 18 months when he went in against Joshua you fuckin moron

 
