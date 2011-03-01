LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 922



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 922I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « on: Today at 09:30:59 AM » BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS 👍😂😂😂👍



LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊



DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY 😠😠😠 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:34:15 AM » Go on then, whos Fury fought who is good? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:34:28 PM » AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.



You thick bald little cunt. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 235





Posts: 1 235 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:40 PM » Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 390





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 390TRUMP 2020 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:29:56 PM » himself you could see it in the interview afterwards .





Hope the big Bulgarian war machine sends the shit cake out on a stretcher Pulev started shouting at the big dopey goon at that weight in and Joshua shithimself you could see it in the interview afterwards .Hope the big Bulgarian war machinesends theshit cake out on a stretcher Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:36:07 PM » Don Pepe thinks an Olympic champion, 2 time heavyweight champion, who has beat every man he has faced as a professional, including four heavyweight world champions, is a fraud Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:56:21 PM » Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 390





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 390TRUMP 2020 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:58:19 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:56:21 PM

Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella







She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..





55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 235





Posts: 1 235 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:00:00 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:36:07 PM

Don Pepe thinks an Olympic champion, 2 time heavyweight champion, who has beat every man he has faced as a professional, including four heavyweight world champions, is a fraud

Youre incredibly naive arent you.



AJ was gifted the gold. I could see it at the time, it was a political/money move to create a marketable HW

champion which the division and sport was desperate for largely due to the robotic klitschkos. AJ did not genuinely win that fight. He is a fraud, he quit against ruiz first time round and he ran against him the second time. Theres very little quality at HW and what there is is ageing, nothing really exciting coming through, wheres the young up and coming american counterpart to joshua? Joshua is a placeholder until

Someone else emerges. Hes struggled against pretty pedestrian guys. So for him to be lauded as anything other than that is a joke. If he wants to share the podium with fury he needs to beat wilder. I dont think he would beat him and i dont think he particularly wants the fight. Hes not a natural fighter on terms of instinct, aggression amd competitiveness. You know absolutely fuck all about it other than what skysports tell you, you dickhead Youre incredibly naive arent you.AJ was gifted the gold. I could see it at the time, it was a political/money move to create a marketable HWchampion which the division and sport was desperate for largely due to the robotic klitschkos. AJ did not genuinely win that fight. He is a fraud, he quit against ruiz first time round and he ran against him the second time. Theres very little quality at HW and what there is is ageing, nothing really exciting coming through, wheres the young up and coming american counterpart to joshua? Joshua is a placeholder untilSomeone else emerges. Hes struggled against pretty pedestrian guys. So for him to be lauded as anything other than that is a joke. If he wants to share the podium with fury he needs to beat wilder. I dont think he would beat him and i dont think he particularly wants the fight. Hes not a natural fighter on terms of instinct, aggression amd competitiveness. You know absolutely fuck all about it other than what skysports tell you, you dickhead Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 2 390





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 390TRUMP 2020 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:01:34 PM » then get myself tucked up in bed before the clock strikes 6 Caps .. Be coming off night shift 5am in morning , nip down seal sands roundabout ten past 5 ill beat you like a rented mulethen get myself tucked up in bed before the clock strikes 6 Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 235





Posts: 1 235 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #26 on: Today at 02:01:46 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:58:19 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:56:21 PM

Your daughter is 20 Crocket fella







She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..





55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids

She was 17 when you asked for pictures of her, few months before that you told us all you were over 55 and retired with loads of money ..55 year old blokes asking for pics of 17 year old kids

Shady cunt is probably on stimson hunters radar.



Hes proven he knows fuck all about boxing when he resorts to bringing leons personal life into this. Shady cunt is probably on stimson hunters radar.Hes proven he knows fuck all about boxing when he resorts to bringing leons personal life into this. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:13:31 PM »



Everyone knew it, and laughed like fuck about it Thick cunt, she was fucking about for years, and you know it.Everyone knew it, and laughed like fuck about it Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 235





Posts: 1 235 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #31 on: Today at 02:16:11 PM »



Hes not got nowt about him to be able to say anything other back



Fair play to leon, takes all the low life dogs about his personal life and laughs at the silly little no mark cunts Ahhh daft little dave getting radged and personalHes not got nowt about him to be able to say anything other backFair play to leon, takes all the low life dogs about his personal life and laughs at the silly little no mark cunts Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 769







Posts: 10 769 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #39 on: Today at 05:04:24 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:34:28 PM AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.



You thick bald little cunt.











Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.





Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.







They're not the same. Fury, in Germany, Fought the Wladimir that dominated the Heavyweight Division for a decade & beat him embarrassingly easily.Joshua, in London, Fought a clearly broken version of Wladimir & still almost fucked it up.They're not the same. Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 455





Posts: 455 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #40 on: Today at 05:11:57 PM »

Register with DAZN in another country.

Grab your free month

You can watch tonight's fight

GGG next Friday night

And Cabell against Calum Smith next weekend.

Then cancel the contract

£0 Get on a VPNRegister with DAZN in another country.Grab your free monthYou can watch tonight's fightGGG next Friday nightAnd Cabell against Calum Smith next weekend.Then cancel the contract£0 Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 683





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 683Once in every lifetime Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #41 on: Today at 05:20:24 PM » Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.



Some major anger in this thread. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 235





Posts: 1 235 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #44 on: Today at 07:06:13 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:20:24 PM Audley Harrison won Olympic Gold, tells you everything you need to know about Boxing in the Olympics.



Some major anger in this thread.



Audley harrison boxed well at those olympics and was a deserved winner. Guess the amateur style at that time was something far different to the pro ranks Audley harrison boxed well at those olympics and was a deserved winner. Guess the amateur style at that time was something far different to the pro ranks Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 369





Posts: 1 369 Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #45 on: Today at 07:59:19 PM »







Hope he wins so I can watch Fury dance rings around the daft cunt. AJ KO round 5 or 6Hope he wins so I can watch Fury dance rings around the daft cunt. Logged