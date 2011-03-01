Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍  (Read 222 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 09:30:59 AM »
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:35:27 AM »
COME ON. THE COBRA  👍🐍🐍🐍👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬




Logged
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:56 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:18 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

Which current heavyweight has fought a better list of fighters?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:00 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:27:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS  👍😂😂😂👍

LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊

DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

Which current heavyweight has fought a better list of fighters?

FURY YA DAFT CUNT 👍
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:34:15 AM »
Go on then, whos Fury fought who is good?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:15:07 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:34:15 AM
Go on then, whos Fury fought who is good?

WILDER... WHO AJ IS DODGING 👎

AND KLITSCHKO 👍

YOU MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:34:28 PM »
AJ has fought Klitschko as well, and Wilder lost to the only decent fighter hes ever faced.

You thick bald little cunt.
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:40 PM »
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:37:40 PM
Ignore capsdave, he is a an aj fanboy casual who hasnt the first clue what hes talking about.

THE SILLY CUNT HASN'T GOT A CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING  👎😂👎

HIS MIDDLE NAME IS CLUELESS  👍
Logged
ZmB
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:07:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:09:17 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:36 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:13:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:09:17 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html

I dont know if he did or didnt. Please supply a link.
Logged
ZmB
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:18:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:09:17 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

HE SAID IT DAFT CUNT  👍

I HEARD HIM 👎

HE'S AS BIG AS A RACIST CUNT AS HAMILTON  👎

IT DONT MATTER WHO WROTE IT.... HE READ IT OUT SO HE OBVIOUSLY HAS THE EXACT SAME VIEWS.... NOW FUCK OFF AND GET SOMETHING RIGHT YOU ODIOUS CUNT 👎


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/anthony-joshua-speech-black-lives-matter-blm-protest-racist-boycott-a9553701.html

Wrong again your chavy old bitch titted walter mitty cunt 👍
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:26:48 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better
Logged
sockets
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:29:56 PM »
Pulev started shouting at the big dopey goon at that weight in and Joshua shit  himself you could see it in the interview afterwards .


Hope the big Bulgarian war machine  sends the BLM shit cake out on a stretcher  :like:
Logged
ZmB
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:30:03 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:26:48 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM
DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY  😠😠😠

did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎

He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍

But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.

Thick as mince you fella 👍

You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better

Does this awful attempt at a passive/agressive reply come in English mate? 👍
Logged
