Re: COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:26:48 PM » Quote from: ZmB on Today at 01:07:22 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:10:18 AM Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:45:56 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:59 AM DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY 😠😠😠



did he actually say that??

YES..... TOLD PEOPLE TO SPEND MONEY IN BLACK OUTLETS AND IGNORE THE WHITE ONES 👎

Wrong again you flabby titted racist old cunt.👎



He was reading out a speech written by someone else, the crux of which was to uplift his local community. 👍



But don't let that get in the way of the real reason you don't like him.



Thick as mince you fella 👍

You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better You dont think aj or his handlers read it beforehand? You dont credit him with the i telligence to comprehend what he was reading as he read it and to understand that it was wrong? So youre sating hes thick? But racist that mate, stereotyping him as a dumb black man. Be better