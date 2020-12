LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 884



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 884I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......

COME ON PULEV 👍🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬👍 « on: Today at 09:30:59 AM » BEEN WATCHING SKY SPORTS ARENA THIS MORNING AND JOSHUA HAS FOUGHT SOME FUCKING BUMS 👍😂😂😂👍



LET'S HOPE THE BIG BULGARIAN PUTS THE CUNT ON HIS CHEEKY BLACK ARSE 👍🤞👍🙏🥊🥊🥊



DON'T BUY FROM WHITE SHOPS YA SAY 😠😠😠