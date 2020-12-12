Wee_Willie

Even this article dismisses it for an ideology. Meanwhile we are being compelled to take the knee and sacrifice the hymen and arses of young vulnerable white girls on the ideology alter.



"While child grooming isn't confined to any ethnic group there is a concern that sensitivities over race prevented action being taken, in previous cases, as several of the gangs were men from British Pakistani origin"