December 12, 2020, 09:40:24 AM
YOU WONT SEE THIS GETTING MENTIONED OVER THE ROAD 👎
Author
Topic: YOU WONT SEE THIS GETTING MENTIONED OVER THE ROAD 👎 (Read 38 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 884
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
YOU WONT SEE THIS GETTING MENTIONED OVER THE ROAD 👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:38 AM »
OR EVEN SPOKE ABOUT BY THE HEADS IN THE SAND BRIGADE 👎😠👎
ABOUT TIME A FUCKING TASK FORCE WAS SET UP TO SORT THESE FUCKING DIRTY SMELLY PEICES OF SHITE OUT 😠😠😠
https://news.sky.com/story/grooming-gangs-continuing-to-abuse-children-in-northern-england-victims-and-campaigners-warn-12158336
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 699
Re: YOU WONT SEE THIS GETTING MENTIONED OVER THE ROAD 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:21:46 AM »
^^
Even this article dismisses it for an ideology. Meanwhile we are being compelled to take the knee and sacrifice the hymen and arses of young vulnerable white girls on the ideology alter.
"While child grooming isn't confined to any ethnic group there is a concern that sensitivities over race prevented action being taken, in previous cases, as several of the gangs were men from British Pakistani origin"
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 77 884
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: YOU WONT SEE THIS GETTING MENTIONED OVER THE ROAD 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:24:28 AM »
THE ONES WITH DUAL PASSPORTS.... WHEN ARE WE GONNA SEND THESE DIRTY VILE PAKASTANI CUNTS BACK TO PAKISTAN ?
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
