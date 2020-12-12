Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Salarysport.com,  (Read 302 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Today at 03:17:50 AM »
Interesting little site,tells ya what every fuckers earning,how they knows is anybody's guess.specially bout Boro players.weird that they won't call anyone he tho,it's either full name of their,      that's it for now 😑
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:44:19 PM »



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:19:43 PM »
So...if  Mesut Ozil is on 18m£ a year,and the average 'their'  in this country earns 23k£  a year,how long would it take for Joe(their)public to earn  that.

Was gonna try working it out meself,FUCK THAT,lifes to short as it is 🤔x






Shabba



Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:59:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:44:19 PM





Most of those fuckers aren't Boro players

Suggests they haven't got a clue really
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:18 PM »
It just an old list
