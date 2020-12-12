Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 12, 2020, 10:11:53 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Salarysport.com,
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Salarysport.com, (Read 302 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 796
Salarysport.com,
«
on:
Today
at 03:17:50 AM »
Interesting little site,tells ya what every fuckers earning,how they knows is anybody's guess.specially bout Boro players.weird that they won't call anyone he tho,it's either full name of their, that's it for now 😑
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 385
Re: Salarysport.com,
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:44:19 PM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 796
Re: Salarysport.com,
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:19:43 PM »
So...if Mesut Ozil is on 18m£ a year,and the average 'their' in this country earns 23k£ a year,how long would it take for Joe(their)public to earn that.
Was gonna try working it out meself,FUCK THAT,lifes to short as it is 🤔x
Shabba
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 907
Pack o cunts
Re: Salarysport.com,
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:59:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:44:19 PM
Most of those fuckers aren't Boro players
Suggests they haven't got a clue really
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 385
Re: Salarysport.com,
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:02:18 PM »
It just an old list
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...