Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 794





Posts: 794 Salarysport.com, « on: Today at 03:17:50 AM » Interesting little site,tells ya what every fuckers earning,how they knows is anybody's guess.specially bout Boro players.weird that they won't call anyone he tho,it's either full name of their, that's it for now 😑 Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."