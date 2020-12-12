Welcome,
December 12, 2020, 02:17:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
About fookin time
Author
Topic: About fookin time (Read 64 times)
Hugo First
Offline
Posts: 276
About fookin time
Today
at 12:08:19 AM
BBC News - Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas tops the UK charts after 26 years
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55277215
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 793
Re: About fookin time
Today
at 02:02:41 AM
That's going by the BBC yagbo carry on,STREAMS n'shite like that..........the real No1 is 'live it up ' by mental as anything,if ya wanna go the old way, copies sold, just saying 🤗x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
