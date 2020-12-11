Welcome,
December 11, 2020, 11:06:27 PM
As a"not really a big boxing fan" but who like to watch big boxing
Author
Topic: As a"not really a big boxing fan" but who like to watch big boxing (Read 27 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 119
As a"not really a big boxing fan" but who like to watch big boxing
«
on:
Today
Today at 10:31:38 PM
I want to see AJ get ktfo by Fury!
So......
I'm in 2 minds as to tomorrow's fight!
I want to see him (AJ) get ktfo but will this see him lose his opportunity to get ktfo by Fury....or....
Do I have to hope he wins tomorrow to see him kissing Kansas against Fury?
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 215
Re: As a"not really a big boxing fan" but who like to watch big boxing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:02:58 PM
I will have a pint of what you have had 🤣
But too answer your question any defeat by AJ is fine by me. Shame really because I used to like him till he went all racist
