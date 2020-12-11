LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 956



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 956I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « on: December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM »



£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍



£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍

£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓



THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 322





Posts: 6 322 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #12 on: December 11, 2020, 08:41:02 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM



£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍



£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍

£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓



THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂





IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Even when you're at home with your bewar you can't stop thinking about me can you?



What is you always say baldy? Oh Yeah.....



I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD.



Silly old cunt. Even when you're at home with your bewar you can't stop thinking about me can you?What is you always say baldy? Oh Yeah.....I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD.Silly old cunt. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 322





Posts: 6 322 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #17 on: December 11, 2020, 10:59:00 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on December 11, 2020, 10:46:07 PM I thought she binned you Lids?



He went crawling back to her on his hands and knees after the one in Yarm fucked him off after 2 weeks



(Probably found out about his past history with women )



Now he's on his best behaviour cos her son who's ex army has threatened to give him a clip if he doesn't toe the line



He'll deny this of course but both he and i know it's true He went crawling back to her on his hands and knees after the one in Yarm fucked him off after 2 weeks(Probably found out about his past history with womenNow he's on his best behaviour cos her son who's ex army has threatened to give him a clip if he doesn't toe the lineHe'll deny this of course but both he and i know it's true Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 956



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 956I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #18 on: December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM » EX ARMY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍



HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡



I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...

😎



MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA 🤠🤠🤠 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 956



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 956I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 AM » I'M SURPRISED NO ONE HAS COMMENTED ON THE TILES FROM THE KITCHEN IN ONE OF MY OTHER HOUSES 👍😎👍



BEEF 👍 COOKED ON THE DAY OF IT'S SELL BUY DATE 👍



IT'S 50% OFF NO MATTER WHAT DATES ON IT 🐂😂🐂



BE QUICK THOUGH THE OFFER RUNS OUT SOON.... ONLY MY BESTEST BUDDIES CAN BORROW THE CARD FOR THE OTHER 20% OFF 👍😎👍 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:06 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 027





Posts: 1 027 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM » Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman viewing. Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 77 956



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 77 956I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:33:50 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman viewing. Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company



POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎



HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP 👍😂😂😂👍 POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 027





Posts: 1 027 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:58:07 PM » word of advice lids.....always get a cohabitation agreement signed before you move in your invisible girl. ....it'll save you many 10's of thousands in the long run. You can buy me a for this free legal advice as your other solicitors have cost you fortunes and got you fuck all. I've had enough women, don't worry about that. Just so happens I've never been taken to the cleaners off them like you yer fuckingword of advice lids.....always get a cohabitation agreement signed before you move in your invisible girl. ....it'll save you many 10's of thousands in the long run. You can buy me afor this free legal advice as your other solicitors have cost you fortunes and got you fuck all. Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 322





Posts: 6 322 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #30 on: Today at 09:31:08 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM EX ARMY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍



HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡



I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...

😎



MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA 🤠🤠🤠



You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.



You are already on a warning from him. You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.You are already on a warning from him. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

ZmB

Offline



Posts: 86





Posts: 86 Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #31 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:31:08 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM EX ARMY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍



HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡



I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...

😎



MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA 🤠🤠🤠



You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.



You are already on a warning from him.

You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.You are already on a warning from him.

He will be alright, not like he goes shouting off about shit on the Internets is it, subtle as is the village 😉👍 He will be alright, not like he goes shouting off about shit on the Internets is it, subtle as is the village 😉👍 Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 700





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 700Once in every lifetime Re: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍 « Reply #34 on: Today at 10:41:52 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:05:48 AM



I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.



Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.

Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.

He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.

Frothing at the mouth.



Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.Frothing at the mouth.Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT