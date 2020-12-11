Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 14, 2020, 11:58:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: COOKING A NICE BIG PEICE OF SILVERSIDE BEEF 👍  (Read 1210 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM »
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 399


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2020, 05:02:46 PM »
Ok?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 11, 2020, 05:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 05:02:46 PM
Ok?

GET SOME LLAMA'S UP YOU BATTY CUNT 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 399


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 11, 2020, 05:09:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 05:04:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 05:02:46 PM
Ok?

GET SOME LLAMA'S UP YOU BATTY CUNT 👍🤣🤣🤣👍

Will do chief, thanks for the advice!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 11, 2020, 05:23:54 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 05:09:58 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 05:04:03 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 11, 2020, 05:02:46 PM
Ok?

GET SOME LLAMA'S UP YOU BATTY CUNT 👍🤣🤣🤣👍

Will do chief, thanks for the advice!



HOW MANY HOURS A DAY DO THEY TAKE THE STRAIGHT JACKET OFF FOR YOU ? 🤔😒🙄
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 273


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 11, 2020, 05:34:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



what you having with it?

roasties? mash?

roast veg? steamed veg?

yorkshires??

tell, tell, tell

i'm Hank here!
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 027


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 11, 2020, 05:35:34 PM »
Silverside.....cheap mans meat, not much better than that corn beef shite u made up the other night.
Logged
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 11, 2020, 05:47:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Dead fucking interesting this 👍
Logged
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 11, 2020, 05:52:25 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on December 11, 2020, 05:47:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Dead fucking interesting this 👍

As an aside, obsessed with Bernie you are Village.

He must be living rent free in one of your 'three houses 🏘️ ' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 395


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 11, 2020, 07:25:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Make sure you get pictures of the  meal up when its all done, seems to wind all the right people up  :beer:

When Ben gets his finger out I'm looking forward to your cookery column  :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 763



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 11, 2020, 07:36:38 PM »
Golly
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 11, 2020, 08:09:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 11, 2020, 07:25:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Make sure you get pictures of the  meal up when its all done, seems to wind all the right people up  :beer:

When Ben gets his finger out I'm looking forward to your cookery column  :like:

👍🍺🍺🍺👍🍽️🍳🍗🥩🍖🍞🥐🌶️🍅🍆🥔🥕🥞🥯🥨🥖🥐🥙🌮🍕🥘🧂🥣🍝🍠🍢🍤🍣🥮🦀🦞🦐🦑🍡🍠
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 11, 2020, 08:41:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 04:48:33 PM
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍

£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE  👍🐄👍

£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓

THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS  🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Even when you're at home with your bewar you can't stop thinking about me can you?

What is you always say baldy? Oh Yeah.....

I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD.

Silly old cunt.  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 11, 2020, 10:00:38 PM »
🎣🎣🎣🎣🐳🐋🐟🐠🐡🦈🎣🎣🎣🎣

EASY.... EASY.... EASY.... 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 383



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 11, 2020, 10:16:07 PM »
Silverside is a cheap shite cut of beef mind. So much so the Ozzie's sometime refer to corned Beef as silverside. Just saying...  :pd:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 11, 2020, 10:26:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 11, 2020, 10:00:38 PM
🎣🎣🎣🎣🐳🐋🐟🐠🐡🦈🎣🎣🎣🎣

EASY.... EASY.... EASY.... 😂😂😂

Walked right into that didn't you baldy bonce 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: December 11, 2020, 10:46:07 PM »
I thought she binned you Lids?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: December 11, 2020, 10:59:00 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on December 11, 2020, 10:46:07 PM
I thought she binned you Lids?

He went crawling back to her on his hands and knees after the one in Yarm fucked him off after 2 weeks 

(Probably found out about his past history with women  klins)

Now he's on his best behaviour cos her son who's ex army has threatened to give him a clip if he doesn't toe the line  souey :meltdown:

He'll deny this of course but both he and i know it's true  sshhh
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM »
EX ARMY  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍

HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡

I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...
😎

MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA   🤠🤠🤠
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: December 12, 2020, 08:28:26 AM »
COOKING NICELY IN THE SLOW COOKER 👍😋👍

USING THE JUICES FOR THE BEEF STOCK AS WELL  👍😋👍

TENDER AS FUCK 😎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 AM »
So not only did he say she had retired from Tesco he also said they had split up and he was shagging some young bit from Yarm ? Cant keep up with his own lies. 
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 AM »
He knows how to cook a nice cheap out of date bit of meat though  :mido:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:33:15 AM
He knows how to cook a nice cheap out of date bit of meat though  :mido:

No wonder it was half price. 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 AM »
I'M SURPRISED NO ONE HAS COMMENTED ON THE TILES FROM THE KITCHEN IN ONE OF MY OTHER HOUSES 👍😎👍

BEEF 👍 COOKED ON THE DAY OF IT'S SELL BUY DATE 👍

IT'S 50% OFF NO MATTER WHAT DATES ON IT 🐂😂🐂

BE QUICK THOUGH THE OFFER RUNS OUT SOON.... ONLY MY  BESTEST BUDDIES CAN BORROW THE CARD FOR THE OTHER 20% OFF 👍😎👍
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:06 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 027


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM »
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman  viewing.  Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:33:50 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman  viewing.  Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company

POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎

HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:37:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:33:50 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman  viewing.  Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company

POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎

HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP  👍😂😂😂👍

We all know what knuckles you like to show the ladies 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☝👍
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 027


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:58:07 PM »
I've had enough women, don't worry about that.  Just so happens I've never been taken to the cleaners off them like you yer fucking  donkey   word of advice lids.....always get a cohabitation agreement signed before you move in your invisible girl. ....it'll save you many 10's of thousands in the long run.   You can buy me a  :beer: for this free legal advice as your other solicitors have cost you fortunes and got you fuck all.
Logged
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman  viewing.  Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company

Hes more Lloyd Christmas than Grossman. 
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:24:44 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 12:05:50 PM
 Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company

 mcl
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:31:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM
EX ARMY  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍

HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡

I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...
😎

MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA   🤠🤠🤠

You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.

You are already on a warning from him. 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZmB
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 86


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:31:08 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 12, 2020, 08:07:42 AM
EX ARMY  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍

HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡

I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...
😎

MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA   🤠🤠🤠

You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.

You are already on a warning from him. 

He will be alright, not like he goes shouting off about shit on the Internets is it, subtle as is the village 😉👍
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 395


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:05:48 AM »
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.

I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.  souey

Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.   :beer:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 273


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:12:40 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:05:48 AM
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.

I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.  souey

Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.   :beer:

Bombay Bad Boy :homer:






......and then i had a pot noodle mick
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 700


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:41:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:05:48 AM
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.

I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.  souey

Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.   :beer:

He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.

Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 77 956

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:00:50 AM »
 




 




Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:03:27 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:41:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:05:48 AM
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.

I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.  souey

Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.   :beer:

He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.

Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more

It's a sure sign that he's being torn a new one when you appear to try to bale him out 

He's been roasted more than his out of date joint and you know it!! 


Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 700


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:37:44 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:03:27 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:41:52 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:05:48 AM
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.

I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.  souey

Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.   :beer:

He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.

Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more

It's a sure sign that he's being torn a new one when you appear to try to bale him out 

He's been roasted more than his out of date joint and you know it!! 




Fuck me life must be hard for you having liddle in your head 24/7.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 322


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:39:21 AM »
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
daftjim
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 632


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:58:08 AM »
Imagine knocking on the door of 60 and having to be a cook/cleaner bitch just to get a roof over your head.  souey
I feel sorry for you Liddle.  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 