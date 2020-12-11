|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Ok?
GET SOME LLAMA'S UP YOU BATTY CUNT 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
Will do chief, thanks for the advice!
HOW MANY HOURS A DAY DO THEY TAKE THE STRAIGHT JACKET OFF FOR YOU ? 🤔😒🙄
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
tunstall
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
what you having with it?
roasties? mash?
roast veg? steamed veg?
yorkshires??
tell, tell, tell
i'm Hank here!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Dead fucking interesting this 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
ZmB
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Dead fucking interesting this 👍
As an aside, obsessed with Bernie you are Village.
He must be living rent free in one of your 'three houses 🏘️ ' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Make sure you get pictures of the meal up when its all done, seems to wind all the right people up
When Ben gets his finger out I'm looking forward to your cookery column
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Make sure you get pictures of the meal up when its all done, seems to wind all the right people up
When Ben gets his finger out I'm looking forward to your cookery column
👍🍺🍺🍺👍🍽️🍳🍗🥩🍖🍞🥐🌶️🍅🍆🥔🥕🥞🥯🥨🥖🥐🥙🌮🍕🥘🧂🥣🍝🍠🍢🍤🍣🥮🦀🦞🦐🦑🍡🍠
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
Bernie
|
IN THE SLOW COOKER FOR SUNDAY 👍🍖🔪👍
£18:20 BUT 50% OFF IN TESCO ON BEEF AT THE MINUTE 👍🐄👍
£9:10 THEN OUR LASSES 20% OFF 👍👌💪😊🐂👍
£7:28 🤗🤗🤗 I ALWAY'S EAT WELL 👍😋👍🦌🐃🐮🤓
THAT WRONG UN CUNT BERNIE WILL BE HAVING DALESTEAKS WITH CHIPS 🤣🤣🤣👍🍔🍔🍔🍟🍟🍟
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Even when you're at home with your bewar you can't stop thinking about me can you?
What is you always say baldy? Oh Yeah.....
I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD, I'M IN YOUR HEAD.
Silly old cunt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman viewing. Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company
POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎
HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Yeh they were shit n all. ... dont put yourself up for a lloyd grossman viewing. Have a word with your other landlord and tell em to spend a bit of money and do the kitchen up as your gonna be entertaining some invisible female company
POOR MICK 👍😂😂😂👍 NEVER HAD A REAL WOMAN IN HIS LIFE 👎
HE'S THE 5 KNUCKLE SHUFFLE CHAMP 👍😂😂😂👍
We all know what knuckles you like to show the ladies 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☝👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
EX ARMY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
FUCK ME YOU HAVE JUST DROPPED ALL THEM STRAWS YA CLUTCHING AT 👍
HE'S A FUCKING SHOTBLASTER YOU 🤡🤡🤡
I'M DOUBLE DIPPING GETTING THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS...
😎
MIND IT'S HARD WITH ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA SO KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT FELLA 🤠🤠🤠
You better hope nobody alerts him to this thread Little 'un. Otherwise he will be coming round to your rented flat and shotblasting your face with his fists for cheating on his mam.
You are already on a warning from him.
He will be alright, not like he goes shouting off about shit on the Internets is it, subtle as is the village 😉👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.
I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.
Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.
He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.
Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.
I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.
Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.
He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.
Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more
It's a sure sign that he's being torn a new one when you appear to try to bale him out
He's been roasted more than his out of date joint and you know it!!
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Lids piles in with a top bit of beef and the losers sat at home having a pot noodle and a wank jump on the hate wagon.
I mean, imagine being a man and having an opinion on kitchen tiles ffs.
Keep them coming Lids, haters gonna hate.
He has the daft cunts dangling on a string.
Frothing at the mouth.
Go on lids, wind the daft cunts up some more
It's a sure sign that he's being torn a new one when you appear to try to bale him out
He's been roasted more than his out of date joint and you know it!!
Fuck me life must be hard for you having liddle in your head 24/7.
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|