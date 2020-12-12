Welcome,
December 12, 2020, 05:14:14 PM
SAY NO MORE 🙄
Author
Topic: SAY NO MORE 🙄 (Read 361 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 77 913
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
SAY NO MORE 🙄
https://t.co/SWxndxfjSC
WE HAVE SEEN IT ALL BEFORE MANY TIMES 😠
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 018
Re: SAY NO MORE 🙄
Lets hope it's true, need to get back to winning ways
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 409
Re: SAY NO MORE 🙄
Preston had only won one at home all season before they thumped us 3-0 so I doubt Millwall will be too worried
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
headset
Posts: 771
Re: SAY NO MORE 🙄
