December 11, 2020, 04:36:38 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
SAY NO MORE 🙄
Author
Topic: SAY NO MORE 🙄 (Read 55 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 77 870
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
SAY NO MORE 🙄
«
on:
Today
at 03:51:27 PM »
https://t.co/SWxndxfjSC
WE HAVE SEEN IT ALL BEFORE MANY TIMES 😠
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 018
Re: SAY NO MORE 🙄
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:02:52 PM »
Lets hope it's true, need to get back to winning ways
Logged
