Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 018





Posts: 2 018 Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3 « on: Today at 02:44:36 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-labour-mps-say-covid-19440749



Fuck off, if the rates across the area have dropped it should be T2, let the pubs and restaurants that want to open, open and let people decide what they think is safe for themselves! Fuck off, if the rates across the area have dropped it should be T2, let the pubs and restaurants that want to open, open and let people decide what they think is safe for themselves! Logged