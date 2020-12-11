Welcome,
December 11, 2020, 04:36:27 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3
Topic: Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3
Itchy_ring
Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3
Today
at 02:44:36 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-labour-mps-say-covid-19440749
Fuck off, if the rates across the area have dropped it should be T2, let the pubs and restaurants that want to open, open and let people decide what they think is safe for themselves!
Bobupanddown
Re: Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3
Today
at 03:25:59 PM
The PCR test data is materially irrelevant.
The so called Covid rate is just made up. It not real. Complete fantasy created by tyrants who want to enslave us all.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
