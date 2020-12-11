Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Teesside Labour MPs say covid rates too high to end Tier 3  (Read 91 times)
« on: Today at 02:44:36 PM »
 :wanker:  https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-labour-mps-say-covid-19440749

Fuck off, if the rates across the area have dropped it should be T2, let the pubs and restaurants that want to open, open and let people decide what they think is safe for themselves!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:25:59 PM »
The PCR test data is materially irrelevant.

The so called Covid rate is just made up. It not real. Complete fantasy created by tyrants who want to enslave us all.
