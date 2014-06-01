The legal firm that have launched action against the RFU in rugby are lining up a similar case in the UK for ex football players. This won't end well for football, can see heading getting banned
Everything nowadays must have something attached to it for the blame game.
My Nanna and Granddad both died of dementia, neither of them were sports people.
Unfortunately dementia is something that can affect even without heading a ball.
I hate the way the world is now, claim for this, claim for that, blame this, blame that.
We people get illness', we get cancer, we get dementia, we have car accidents, we fall over.