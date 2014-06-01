Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ambulance Chasers After Football Now  (Read 163 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:24:15 PM »
The legal firm that have launched action against the RFU in rugby are lining up a similar case in the UK for ex football players.  This won't end well for football, can see heading getting banned  lost
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:35:18 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:24:15 PM
The legal firm that have launched action against the RFU in rugby are lining up a similar case in the UK for ex football players.  This won't end well for football, can see heading getting banned  lost

Britt will be all right :homer:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:47:12 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:24:15 PM
The legal firm that have launched action against the RFU in rugby are lining up a similar case in the UK for ex football players.  This won't end well for football, can see heading getting banned  lost


Everything nowadays must have something attached to it for the blame game.


My Nanna and Granddad both died of dementia, neither of them were sports people.

Unfortunately dementia is something that can affect even without heading a ball.


I hate the way the world is now, claim for this, claim for that, blame this, blame that.


We people get illness', we get cancer, we get dementia, we have car accidents, we fall over.
