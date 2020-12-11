Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 371





Posts: 5 371 Kim Kardashian « on: Today at 08:53:48 AM » Crying in front of a prison for someone who kidnapped a couple, robbed them, killed them. Stuffed them into the boot of a car and burned it.



Fuck the filthy criminal cunt.



JUSTICE IS SERVED.



Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



