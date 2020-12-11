Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2020, 12:03:27 AM
Topic: Canary Islands added to the list
BoroPE
« on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 PM »
That will knack a few peoples plans up.  klins

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55263038
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 PM »
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights
PoliteDwarf
PoliteDwarf


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights

Are you taking your golf clubs?
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 11:40:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights

Are you taking your golf clubs?


Dont get me started on my love of golf
PoliteDwarf
PoliteDwarf


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:44:24 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 11:40:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights

Are you taking your golf clubs?


Dont get me started on my love of golf

Sorry Tiger
