December 11, 2020, 12:03:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Canary Islands added to the list
Topic: Canary Islands added to the list
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 429
Canary Islands added to the list
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:29 PM »
That will knack a few peoples plans up.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55263038
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 014
Re: Canary Islands added to the list
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:20 PM »
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Canary Islands added to the list
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights
Are you taking your golf clubs?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 014
Re: Canary Islands added to the list
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:24 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 11:40:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights
Are you taking your golf clubs?
Dont get me started on my love of golf
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 055
Not big and not clever
Re: Canary Islands added to the list
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:44:24 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 11:40:21 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:24:20 PM
Had the villa for January booked in. I dont mind the quarantine, problem is Jet2 will pull flights
Are you taking your golf clubs?
Dont get me started on my love of golf
Sorry Tiger
