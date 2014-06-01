Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2020, 01:35:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sir Cliff Richard  (Read 168 times)
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 275



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM »
New album is excellent.
Logged
LeeTublin
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 285


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 PM »
Thought you where going to say Brown Bread. 
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 408



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM »
The prancing twat makes an appearance every Christmas.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 678


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:18:02 AM »
Quote from: Hugo First on Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM
New album is excellent.

Heard older, he did sound vocally older nall.

At 80 year old his voice is showing.

Still got it mind, like Enge.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 