December 11, 2020, 01:35:44 AM
Sir Cliff Richard
Topic: Sir Cliff Richard
Hugo First
Sir Cliff Richard
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:08:56 PM
New album is excellent.
LeeTublin
Re: Sir Cliff Richard
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:23:40 PM
Thought you where going to say Brown Bread.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Sir Cliff Richard
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM
The prancing twat makes an appearance every Christmas.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: Sir Cliff Richard
Today
Today at 12:18:02 AM
Quote from: Hugo First on
Yesterday
at 10:08:56 PM
New album is excellent.
Heard older, he did sound vocally older nall.
At 80 year old his voice is showing.
Still got it mind, like Enge.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Loading...