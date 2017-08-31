Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:27 PM
Worst car I ever had, a Merc. Truly. I was never away from Preston Farm. Just one of those badns I suppose.
Had an XJ6 4.2 years ago. That was nice. Never knowingly passed a petrol station, like.

FUCK ME NO WONDER THERE 40 YEAR OLD.. ARTHUR DALEY HAD ONE 😂😂😂
nekder365
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:18:01 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 01:56:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:50:27 PM
Worst car I ever had, a Merc. Truly. I was never away from Preston Farm. Just one of those badns I suppose.
Had an XJ6 4.2 years ago. That was nice. Never knowingly passed a petrol station, like.

4.2 years ago? That's very specific.

That's funny ya mentalist........  sid sid......
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:35:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:15:15 PM
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧




🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

Surprised if thats really Maggie, she did as much as anybody to embed the UK in the Eu.
Pile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 PM »
Why do so many pro EU people say well be begging to get back in the EU in future and will have to accept the Euro? Surely they think the euro would be a good thing?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM »
Its just a simple fact, we opted out of the euro, along with other bespoke exemptions we had. However any new entrants have to adopt it as a condition of entry. Arguments for and against the euro - it js the second biggest currency in the world, gordon brown was probably right to keep us out of it at the time but the pound has fared a lot worse than the euro thats for sure
SmogOnTour
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
Its just a simple fact, we opted out of the euro, along with other bespoke exemptions we had. However any new entrants have to adopt it as a condition of entry. Arguments for and against the euro - it js the second biggest currency in the world, gordon brown was probably right to keep us out of it at the time but the pound has fared a lot worse than the euro thats for sure

Not true.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:42:00 AM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:08:18 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
Its just a simple fact, we opted out of the euro, along with other bespoke exemptions we had. However any new entrants have to adopt it as a condition of entry. Arguments for and against the euro - it js the second biggest currency in the world, gordon brown was probably right to keep us out of it at the time but the pound has fared a lot worse than the euro thats for sure

Not true.


"The most recent accession treaty contains the following provision: "Each of the new Member States shall participate in Economic and Monetary Union from the date of accession as a Member State"

There might be some legal arguments to be had but the current interpretation of the treaty, and the intention of the EU, is that new have to commit to to convergance and adopting the euro
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:50:26 AM »
I always wanted to join the Euro

It is not my sole intention to wind people up, but I quite often do. My clients deal with other countries in Europe and the certainty of having the same currency was a big advantage. A lot of anti EC feeling is based on underlying old Britishness, like the blue passport and the queens head on our own currency. Images of control ver our own business
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:25:54 PM »
Possibly, but we've also suffered terribly from lack of infrastructure investment due to pointless stricter regulations superseding the previous UK regulations making the cost/benefit ratio of major schemes untenable.  This along with the EEC plan as it was at the time to move manufacturing and heavy industry east and replace it with call centres in the UK tipped me towards getting out.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:31:33 PM »
 BLM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:23:31 PM
Why do so many pro EU people say well be begging to get back in the EU in future and will have to accept the Euro? Surely they think the euro would be a good thing?


The Euro has been fantastic for Greece, Spain, Italy and Ireland.

Now they sit with the begging bowl out, prepared to do anything for German bailouts.


 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:02:31 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 12:25:54 PM
Possibly, but we've also suffered terribly from lack of infrastructure investment due to pointless stricter regulations superseding the previous UK regulations making the cost/benefit ratio of major schemes untenable.  This along with the EEC plan as it was at the time to move manufacturing and heavy industry east and replace it with call centres in the UK tipped me towards getting out.

Im happy to be educated about movement of industry. In the ec isnt the whole point of it that ec businesses have the freedom to trade from wherever they wish? There are far more factors at play than just the £/hour the workforce gets in Romania wherever, especially with increasing automation.if we end up with tariffs in and out where does that leave our major exporting industries? Im asking a question, not on a lookoutherecomessocketsforafight basis.

Why the flying fuck, other than the politics of it, should we care about the fishing industry if thats stopping us getting a better deal?
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM »
I don't think we do care about a fishing industry. From what I hear from an old colleague at Directorate H, we just want the right to tell them what they can have each year as per Norway. If they accept this and then come and ask for, say, eighty percent, we might actually say, "yeah, ok!"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:26:33 PM »
Well that would be a sensible thing to do, obviously. Maybe more than 19 days before d-day but, hey.
Oldfield
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:18:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:50:26 AM
I always wanted to join the Euro

It is not my sole intention to wind people up, but I quite often do. My exclients deal with other countries in Europe and the certainty of having the same currency was a big advantage. A lot of anti EC feeling is based on underlying old Britishness, like the blue passport and the queens head on our own currency. Images of control ver our own business

Fixed that for you bob #fraud

 :jackanory: :jackanory:

This is why our lefties are always bowing to the EU;

In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized.  They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the  general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident  thought. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals  are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always  felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman  and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse  racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably  true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of  standing to attention during God save the King than of stealing from a  poor box. All through the critical years many left-wingers were chipping  away at English morale, trying to spread an outlook that was sometimes  squashily pacifist, sometimes violently pro-Russian, but always  anti-British.

George Orwell
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:25:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:26:33 PM
Well that would be a sensible thing to do, obviously. Maybe more than 19 days before d-day but, hey.

I appreciate that but we had a perfect storm of a minority government with no power for three years and fervent remainers who kept trying to block brexit instead of trying to get the softest of deals. Three out of four years wasted.
