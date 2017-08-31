I always wanted to join the Euro
It is not my sole intention to wind people up, but I quite often do. My exclients deal with other countries in Europe and the certainty of having the same currency was a big advantage. A lot of anti EC feeling is based on underlying old Britishness, like the blue passport and the queens head on our own currency. Images of control ver our own business
This is why our lefties are always bowing to the EU;
In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized.
They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the
general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident
thought. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals
are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always
felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman
and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse
racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably
true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of
standing to attention during God save the King than of stealing from a
poor box. All through the critical years many left-wingers were chipping
away at English morale, trying to spread an outlook that was sometimes
squashily pacifist, sometimes violently pro-Russian, but always
anti-British.
George Orwell