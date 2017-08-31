Pile

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:23:31 PM » Why do so many pro EU people say well be begging to get back in the EU in future and will have to accept the Euro? Surely they think the euro would be a good thing?

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM » Its just a simple fact, we opted out of the euro, along with other bespoke exemptions we had. However any new entrants have to adopt it as a condition of entry. Arguments for and against the euro - it js the second biggest currency in the world, gordon brown was probably right to keep us out of it at the time but the pound has fared a lot worse than the euro thats for sure

Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #56 on: Today at 08:42:00 AM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:08:18 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM Its just a simple fact, we opted out of the euro, along with other bespoke exemptions we had. However any new entrants have to adopt it as a condition of entry. Arguments for and against the euro - it js the second biggest currency in the world, gordon brown was probably right to keep us out of it at the time but the pound has fared a lot worse than the euro thats for sure



Not true.



Not true.

"The most recent accession treaty contains the following provision: "Each of the new Member States shall participate in Economic and Monetary Union from the date of accession as a Member State"



"The most recent accession treaty contains the following provision: "Each of the new Member States shall participate in Economic and Monetary Union from the date of accession as a Member State"



There might be some legal arguments to be had but the current interpretation of the treaty, and the intention of the EU, is that new have to commit to to convergance and adopting the euro

Posts: 15 763 Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #57 on: Today at 10:50:26 AM » I always wanted to join the Euro



It is not my sole intention to wind people up, but I quite often do. My clients deal with other countries in Europe and the certainty of having the same currency was a big advantage. A lot of anti EC feeling is based on underlying old Britishness, like the blue passport and the queens head on our own currency. Images of control ver our own business Logged

Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 061Not big and not clever Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #58 on: Today at 12:25:54 PM » Possibly, but we've also suffered terribly from lack of infrastructure investment due to pointless stricter regulations superseding the previous UK regulations making the cost/benefit ratio of major schemes untenable. This along with the EEC plan as it was at the time to move manufacturing and heavy industry east and replace it with call centres in the UK tipped me towards getting out. Logged CoB scum

Posts: 15 763 Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #60 on: Today at 01:02:31 PM » Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 12:25:54 PM Possibly, but we've also suffered terribly from lack of infrastructure investment due to pointless stricter regulations superseding the previous UK regulations making the cost/benefit ratio of major schemes untenable. This along with the EEC plan as it was at the time to move manufacturing and heavy industry east and replace it with call centres in the UK tipped me towards getting out.



Im happy to be educated about movement of industry. In the ec isnt the whole point of it that ec businesses have the freedom to trade from wherever they wish? There are far more factors at play than just the £/hour the workforce gets in Romania wherever, especially with increasing automation.if we end up with tariffs in and out where does that leave our major exporting industries? Im asking a question, not on a lookoutherecomessocketsforafight basis.



Why the flying fuck, other than the politics of it, should we care about the fishing industry if thats stopping us getting a better deal? Im happy to be educated about movement of industry. In the ec isnt the whole point of it that ec businesses have the freedom to trade from wherever they wish? There are far more factors at play than just the £/hour the workforce gets in Romania wherever, especially with increasing automation.if we end up with tariffs in and out where does that leave our major exporting industries? Im asking a question, not on a lookoutherecomessocketsforafight basis.Why the flying fuck, other than the politics of it, should we care about the fishing industry if thats stopping us getting a better deal? Logged

Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 061Not big and not clever Re: Boris Johnson deserves a round of applause and a rendition of « Reply #61 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM » I don't think we do care about a fishing industry. From what I hear from an old colleague at Directorate H, we just want the right to tell them what they can have each year as per Norway. If they accept this and then come and ask for, say, eighty percent, we might actually say, "yeah, ok!" Logged CoB scum